Police Scotland is appealing for information in connection with an indecent exposure which happened at about 4.30pm on Saturday March 25 in Blairgowrie, Perthshire.

A woman was walking near the Lornty Bridge at the junction of Oakbank Road, Blairgowrie when a man indecently exposed himself.

He is described as being in his mid 20s, approximately five feet eight inches tall, of slim build, with a shaven head. He was wearing a dark baseball hat, a grey and white nylon jacket, dark trousers and trainers. He was carrying a grey rucksack on his back.

Sergeant Caroline Macnaughton said: “We are appealing to anyone who was near Oakbank Road, along the riverside path beside the River Ericht or at Lornty Bridge around this time or anyone who saw a man matching this description, to please contact us on 101 quoting reference number 7500/17.

“I would like to reassure local residents that we are reviewing CCTV and carrying out enquiries in the surrounding area to assist in tracing this individual.

“This is a popular route for walkers and there are a number of homes in the area, if you saw anyone acting suspiciously or any unusual circumstances on Saturday, please let us know.

“Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.”