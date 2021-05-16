Police hunt man in connection with ‘drugs and weapons’ found in car in Dundee

Police are hunting for a man who fled when drugs and weapons were said to be uncovered in a car in Dundee.

Officers stopped the black BMW on the Kingsway West, where cannabis worth £33,500 and a “large number of weapons” were allegedly found.

Two men were arrested in connection with the incident on Friday night, while a third man fled the scene.

A police spokesman said a black BMW 1 series was stopped at around 11.15pm on the eastbound section of the A90, Kingsway West.

He added: “A search of the vehicle found a number of weapons and a large amount of cannabis, which had an estimated street value of £33,500.”

Positive line of inquiry

Police have confirmed they are following a positive line of inquiry in their bid to trace the third man.

Sergeant Gordon Dickson from the Dundee road policing unit, said: “This car was stopped as part of intelligence-led work and reinforces our commitment in tackling the illegal sale and supply of controlled drugs.

“Anyone with information or concerns over drug crime should report this to Police Scotland on 101.

“We will continue to disrupt and deter those who commit drug offences and work to combat such illegal activity on the road networks across Scotland.”

The two men arrested at the scene, aged 30 and 31, have been charged in connection with the incident and are due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday May 17.