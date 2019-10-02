Police hunt man driving ‘recklessly and erratically’ in a Dundee park

Police have been unable to trace the driver of a car seen being driven recklessly in a Dundee park.
A spokesman for Police Scotland confirmed that they had received numerous reports of a Mercedes car being driven “recklessly and erratically” in Balgay Park just after 6.30pm yesterday.
The car is also believed to have collided with a stationary vehicle.
>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter
It is understood that despite a significant police operation launched in the area neither the car nor the driver were traced.
The spokesman said: “Police were called to the area at around 6.40pm.
“They were there for around two hours but were unable to trace the car or the driver.”
A witness said: “I saw two police cars, one police dog van and one larger police van was around the area just after 7pm.
“Police were also speaking to a group of kids on Ancrum Road.”