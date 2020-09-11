Police hunt man after girl, 7, allegedly attacked outside Dundee’s Wellgate Centre

Police in Dundee are investigating an incident where a seven-year-old girl was allegedly kicked in an unprovoked attack by a man near the Wellgate Centre.

The incident, which happened at the Murraygate entrance to the shopping centre. took place around 4pm on Monday September 7.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “A seven-year-old girl was allegedly kicked by a man in an unprovoked assault. Fortunately she was not injured but was left extremely upset and distressed.

“Officers would like to trace a man who is described as of dark complexion, possibly Asian, aged in his 20s, about 6ft tall and heavy build, and was wearing a dark blue jacket at the time of the incident. He was in the company of a woman wearing long pink clothing.

“It is understood that a number of passers-by approached the family of the victim to offer assistance or inform them that they had witnessed the incident. We would like to speak to these potential witnesses as soon as possible.

“If you have any information that could assist our investigation, please call 101 or speak with any police officer. Also, information can be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.”