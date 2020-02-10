Video: Police hunt joyriders as car ploughs into vehicle outside Dundee shop in hit-and-run

Police are hunting for two apparent joyriders who crashed into a shop-worker’s car in Dundee – then fled the scene.

Officers cordoned off both sides of Arklay Street near to the Mini Market around 8pm on Friday.

A silver Peugeot car was left in the middle of the road, while a stationary maroon vehicle, belonging to a worker in the shop, was left badly damaged.

The female staff member said: “I heard a huge bang, and ran outside and there were two of them who ran off.

© DC Thomson

“My boss chased them in his car but they managed to get away from them.”

An Arklay Street resident said: “I looked outside and there were three police vehicles all with their blue lights flashing.

“Two of them blocking off the road between the chip shop, pub and the mini market.

“From what I was told the car had come speeding down the road, supposedly lost control and crashed into the car parked outside the shop.

“The shop, pub and chip shop are all busy at that time of night, so it’s lucky no one was killed or seriously injured.

© DC Thomson

“It must have been a big smash because the silver estate car in the middle of the road was really badly smashed at the front, and the back of the parked car had bits hanging off of it.

“There was debris from the crash all over the place.

“Police were in the shop making inquiries and speaking to people who might have seen anything, but it sounds like the two youths in the car were long gone by then.

“It was a bit of a shock to see all that commotion on a Friday night.”

Police confirmed they were on the hunt for two males, both dressed in black hats.

A spokesman said: “Around 7.50pm on Friday February 7, a two-vehicle road traffic crash happened in Arklay Street in Dundee, near to the mini market.

“Following the crash, two male youths exited from a Peugeot car and fled from the scene.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

“Inquiries are ongoing to trace the two youths, who are only described as males, wearing back hats and black jogging bottoms.

“One had a grey coloured hooded to on.

© Google

“Anyone who may have witnessed this crash, or who can help identify the two youths is asked to call police on the 1010 number, quoting the reference number 3546 of February 7.”