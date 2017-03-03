Police hunt hoodie after Dundee Toys R Us fire

Police are on the hunt for a hooded fireraiser after a blaze at Toys R Us in Dundee.

Seven fire engines were called to the loading bay at the back of the Kingsway Retail Park toy store on Clepington Road in the early hours of the morning.

Firefighters spent about two and a half hours dousing the flames.

An investigation has been launched and police have issued a description of an individual they want to speak to in connection with the incident.

Damage to the store was minimal and the store remained open today.

A spokeswoman for the force said: “Police Scotland is investigating a fire at a loading bay at Toys R Us, Kingsway West Retail Park that happened at about 12.30am.

“Officers are keen to trace a person who was wearing a light coloured hooded top (with the hood up) and dark coloured trousers or jogging bottoms and was seen in the area at the time.

“Damage was caused to the loading bay and a trailer in the incident and smoke damage affected the building.

“Anyone who was in the area at the time and has information that could assist officers with their enquiries is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101. Alternatively information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

A spokeswoman for Toys R Us said: ““The damage is minimal and the store itself has not been affected, however further investigations are taking place. It is business is as usual today.”