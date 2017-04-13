Police hunt gun thieves as ‘top priority’ after firearms taken from house

Police are treating the theft of three guns from a house as “a top priority”.

The firearms, which were legally owned by a licence holder, were taken from a secure cabinet within a house in Hawick in the Borders.

The break-in took place at the property in the Denholm area between 5am on Monday and 9.30am on Wednesday.

Detective Chief Inspector Stephen Healy of Lothians & Scottish Borders CID said: “I want to reassure the public that we are treating this incident as a top priority and a dedicated team are currently working to establish the whereabouts of the firearms and trace those responsible for the theft.

“As part of this inquiry I’d urge anyone who may have seen suspicious activity in the local area, or who has any information that may be relevant to the investigation, to get in touch as soon as possible.

“We’re particularly eager to trace the occupants of a small blue car seen in the vicinity of the property during this time and ask anyone who may have information about this to contact us or report this anonymously to Crimestoppers.”