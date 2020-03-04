Police hunt gang of youths who smashed bus windows in Dundee

Police are appealing for information after a bus had its windows smashed by a gang of youths at the weekend.

The Xplore service was targeted by the group, who looked to be under-16, while it was on Derwent Avenue in Kirkton, Dundee, at around 8.15pm on Sunday.

The group were all standing on the east side of the street near to the play park.

There are no further descriptions of them at the moment, however, CCTV from nearby cameras and from the bus itself is currently being examined in order to identify members of this group.

A spokesman for the force said: “We cannot overstate how incredibly dangerous reckless behaviour of this kind is. It is very fortunate that no one was injured, and that the bus driver was able to continue to the nearby terminus.”

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should call 101 or speak with any police officer.

Also, information can be given anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.