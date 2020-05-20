Police hunt for thieves who stole tools and caused £1,500 of damage at Dundee DWP building

Police Scotland are appealing for information about a break-in to a machine room and storage area at the Department Of Work & Pensions (DWP) building in Dundee.

The building in Jack Martin Way, just north of Fintry, Dundee, was targeted between 6pm on Monday 18 and 7am yesterday.

A quantity of power tools and electronic tools were stolen, including four DeWalt drills, each containing a battery pack; a DeWalt radio; two DeWalt Laser levels; a Bosch electric measuring tape; a DeWalt battery grinder; a Makita battery grinder, and two Bosch battery guns.

The persons responsible also caused approximately £1,500 of damage.

A police spokesman said: “While it may be unlikely that anyone has seen this take place due to the slightly isolated location of the building, the items stolen may have been offered for sale.”

If you have any information that could assist the investigation, call 101 or speak to any police officer.

Also, information can be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.