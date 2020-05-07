Police hunt for sneak cyclist who snatched woman’s handbag in Dundee street then rode off

Police Scotland are appealing for information after a woman had her handbag stolen by a cyclist in Dundee.

The theft happened in Camperdown Road around 3.50pm yesterday.

A woman in her 60s was walking in Camperdown Road between Livingstone Terrace and Garry Terrace, when a cyclist rode up behind her, snatched her handbag from her arm, and rode off in the direction of Strathmartine Road.

© Google

A spokesman for the force said: “The cyclist had been seen loitering in the area for a while, and is described as white, in his late 20s, about 6ft with light brown hair, and was wearing a grey t-shirt and black shorts, and had a black Nike backpack. We don’t have any further details on his bike.”

If you have any information that could assist the investigation, call 101 or speak with any police officer.

Also, information can be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.