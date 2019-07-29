Police hunt for missing man thought to have travelled to Dundee

Police are currently searching for a man thought to be in Dundee.

Georden Williamson was last seen in Aberdeen around 11pm yesterday, with officers saying they have information suggesting he may have travelled to Dundee.

Georden had a guitar when he was last seen, and was wearing a grey/white hoodie, black shorts, and green beanie.

Reports suggest the 27-year-old has previously gone missing on at least two separate occasions and was described as “vulnerable” by police.

Anyone with information should call Police Scotland’s non-emergency number, 101.

