Police hunt for man who hurled racist abuse outside popular Dundee nightspot

Police are asking for information after a person was targeted in a racist attack outside a Dundee city centre nightspot.

The man was allegedly subjected to racially abusive language while walking along the street by another man who was standing outside Kandy Bar – formerly known as Klozet – on Seagate.

A police spokesman said: “Two men who were nearby intervened and remonstrated with the person responsible, leading to a minor altercation, and we would like to trace these witnesses to speak with them regarding the incident.

“A 41-year-old man has since been arrested in connection with the incident, and was subsequently released pending further enquiries.

“If you have any information regarding this incident which could assist us, and particularly if you are one of the individuals who intervened to assist, please call 101 or speak with any police officer.

“Also, information can be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

“Our reference is incident 3482 of July 25.”