Police follow ‘positive line of inquiry’ as they search for man who made off from car

Police have said they are following a positive line of inquiry after a man made off from a suspected stolen car.

A large police presence was seen on Francis Street, off Strathmartine Road, as officers responded to reports of an ‘incident’ on Law Crescent.

It is understood the car may have been stolen from the Law area before being driven towards Coldside.

At least four police vehicles were in attendance at around 4.30pm on Friday, with more than half a dozen offers combing the scene.

One nearby resident, who did not wish to be named, said: “I arrived home from my work around 4.30pm and parked around the corner.

“When I walked round there were police cars everywhere.

“I would say there were at least four or five vehicles parked and then a large group of police officers standing outside the block of flats on Francis Street.

“By the time I was coming home I think it must have been pretty much all over as there wasn’t much going on and the police were all just standing in a large group. However when I walked round I thought there must have been something really major going on purely because of the number of police that were there.

“When I came home my partner hadn’t heard anything, which seems strange as there were so many police and we haven’t heard anything about what happened either which is surprising.”

Businesses nearby had also noticed the police and one worker said: “We were just working away when we noticed there were police cars parked across the street.

“We hadn’t heard anything and it didn’t seem to go on for too long but we haven’t found out what was going on yet.”

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “Police Scotland is following a positive line of inquiry after a man made off from a vehicle in the area of Law Crescent in Dundee at 4.30pm on Friday August 14.”