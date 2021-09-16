Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 16th 2021
News / Dundee

Police hunt for man after Broughty Ferry assault left victim with facial injuries

By Amie Flett
September 16, 2021, 4:50 pm
Brook Street.
Police are searching for a man in connection with an assault in Broughty Ferry which left a male victim with facial injuries.

The attack took place at around 1.45am on Sunday, near the taxi rank in Brook Street.

It is understood a man approached the victim and a verbal altercation took place before the assault.

The assault took place near the taxi rank on Brook Street.

The victim, a 33-year-old man, was reportedly punched numerous times in the head before the suspect made off westward along Brook Street.

Police confirmed the victim later received medical treatment for facial injuries.

Officers have described the culprit as in his early 40s, 5ft 10in tall, of average build with dark hair and a short, trimmed beard.

At the time of the assault he was reportedly wearing a black long sleeved dress shirt, jeans and dark shoes.

Constable Andy Masterton from Dundee Police Station said: “I am appealing for witnesses to this incident, as well as any motorists with dash-cam footage who may have been passing through at the time.

Appeal

“There was also a black Hackney taxi at the rank at the time of the incident, and I would urge the driver to please get in touch with us as he could have information to assist our enquiries.”

Information can be given by calling Police Scotland on 101, quoting crime reference number CR/25745/21 of Sunday September 12, 2021.

Details can also be given anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.