Police hunt for Dundee doctor after she fails to appear in court to face drug-driving and child neglect charges

A Dundee doctor is being hunted by police after she failed to turn up in court to face drug-driving and child neglect charges.

Katy McAllister – who is understood to be suspended by the General Medical Council – was due at the Dundee Sheriff Court this morning to face a string of charges over an incident on August 22 this year.

It is alleged that in Earn Crescent, Dundee, at a car park next to a nursery school, she drove while unfit through drink or drugs.

She is further accused of driving without due care or attention, colliding with a car and a fence post, causing damage to the fence and the cars.

Prosecutors further allege that she “wilfully exposed” a baby and a toddler in a manner likely to cause them unnecessary suffering or injury to health.

That is alleged to have occurred during the car crash and due to her carrying the baby in a manner that she was at risk of dropping them and by dragging the toddler along the ground.

A final charge alleges the car had no MOT at the time of the incident.

McAllister, 32, of Seafield Close, Dundee, was due at Dundee Sheriff Court for a pre-trial hearing today but didn’t turn up.

Her solicitor, Gary McIlravey, said she had not checked in at court and he had no explanation for her non-appearance.

Sheriff Tom Hughes issued a warrant for her arrest.