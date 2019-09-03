Police hunt Fife flasher after woman reports indecent exposure incident

Police Scotland are appealing for witnesses following an alleged indecent exposure incident in Fife.

The incident happened sometime between 5.20am and 6am on Thursday August 22 in Trondeheim Parkway West in Dunfermline.

A 51-year-old woman was walking in the area when a man approached and exposed himself to her.

The woman walked off and the matter was subsequently reported to police on Thursday August 27.

Since then, officers have been conducting local inquiries in the area to trace the male responsible and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

The suspect is described as white, aged between 30 and 40, with a slim build and short brown hair. He was wearing a yellow t-shirt and spoke with a Scottish accent.

Detective Constable Paul McLoskey from Dunfermline CID said: “While the victim was uninjured during this incident, it caused her great fear and alarm and we’ve been pursuing various lines of investigation to identify this male.

“Despite the early hour, there may have been others in the nearby area, either going to, or coming home from work, or perhaps walking their dog.

“If you saw anything suspicious in Trondheim Parkway West during the early hours of Thursday 22nd August, then please contact police immediately.”

“Likewise, if you believe you recognise the suspect, then we would also urge you to get in touch.”

Those with information can contact Dunfermline CID via 101 and quote incident number 1823 of August 27.

PAlternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.