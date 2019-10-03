Police hunt Dundee driver who fled the scene after 5am collision in Dens Road area

Police are hunting a hit-and-run driver who crashed a car and fled the scene.

Residents reported hearing a loud noise in the early hours of yesterday and seeing a car smashed into a wall.

The incident took place on the corner of Main Street and Dens Road just after 5am.

One man reported being woken up after hearing the car smash into the wall.

John McCartney, 25, said: “I was sleeping and I heard the car brakes. My flatmate came through to me and he said a car had just crashed.

“He went to see if anyone was in the car.

“By the time he got outside no one was inside. It was quite loud because the road is usually quite quiet at that time. It was quite a loud screech.

“There was quite a lot of cars stopping and people getting out.”

He said his flatmate called the police and the wall had been left visibly damaged with bricks collapsed on to the street.

The car has now been removed and police are still trying to trace the driver.

© Google

A police spokeswoman said: “At around 5.10am on Wednesday October 2 a car collided with a wall at the corner of Dens Road and Main Street, Dundee.

“Officers attended and the driver had left the scene. Inquiries are ongoing to trace the driver.”

Meanwhile, police are still looking to trace the driver of a car being seen being driven dangerously in a Dundee park.

The force confirmed they had received several reports of a Mercedes car being driven “recklessly and erratically” in Balgay Park just after 6.30pm on Monday.

© Supplied

It is believed that the car collided with a stationary vehicle.

The spokesman said: “Police were called to the area at around 6.40pm.

“They were there for around two hours but were unable to trace the car or the driver.”