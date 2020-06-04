Police hunt cyclist who snatched woman’s handbag then rode off, with incident thought to be linked to similar crime last month

Police are are appealing for information about a theft, which took place in Camperdown Road earlier this week.

The theft happened at around 2.50pm on Tuesday June 2, when a woman in her 60s was walking along the road, between MacAlpline Road and Turriff Street, when a male cyclist snatched her handbag and rode off in the direction of Turriff Street and Americanmuir Road.

The cyclist is described as being white, in his late teens, about 5ft 9 slim build. He is believed to have been wearing a dark-coloured top with white block style writing on the back, black jogging bottoms and white trainers. He was cycling on a black bike.

PC Fraser Healy, from Downfield Police Station, said: “This is the second similar theft on the same street in as many months and we are open to the possibility that they are linked.

“We are appealing to anyone who was in the area and saw the incident take place, or may have seen the cyclist nearby around the same time, to please come forward.”

Anyone with information should contact Police on 101, quoting incident 2287 of June 2.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.