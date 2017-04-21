Police hunt culprit who plundered child’s honesty box from sale of eggs

Anyone with any information that may be useful should contact Tayside Division on 101 or any police officer, quoting the crime reference number CR/9559/17.

Elsewhere, a group of youths damaged a toilet cubicle within the South Inch Pavilion in Perth at 4.10pm on Monday 17 April.

One of the youths is described as 14 years old, five foot tall with fair hair and wearing a blue Adidas hooded top. Call 101 quoting CR/9635/17.

Alternatively information can be passed anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.