Police Scotland is appealing for witnesses after the door mirror of a Vauxhall Zafira car was struck by an unidentified vehicle causing damage.

The incident happened at about 10.20am yesterday morning on the A923 Birkhill to Coupar Angus road near the junction with Lundie.

At the time the Vauxhall car was broken down at the road side and the occupants were attempting to change a tyre.

Officers are keen to trace the vehicle responsible.

If anyone witnessed the incident or knows who is responsible then please contact the Divisional Road Policing Unit Dundee on 101 or speak to any officer.