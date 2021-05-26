Police hunt car stolen from Newburgh garden centre

Police Scotland have appealed for information after a car was stolen from a garden centre between Newburgh and Abernethy.

Officers want to speak to a man in his early to mid-20s who was seen near the car before it was stolen.

The grey Ford Ranger was stolen from Jamesfield Garden Centre, off the A913 between 2:40pm – 2:49pm on Sunday May 23.

The car was carrying the registration ST66 KWY when it was stolen officers said as they appealed for information.

Minutes after it was stolen the car was seen by a witness driving in Main Street, Newburgh.

Witness appeal

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are currently investigating the theft of a car from the car park at Jamesfield Garden Centre, off the A913 between Newburgh and Abernethy, which happened between 2:40pm – 2:49pm on Sunday 23rd May.

“Officers would like to trace a man who was seen near the car shortly before it was stolen, described as in his early-mid 20s, slim build with short dark hair, wearing a black North Face jumper, black bottoms, black trainers and a black face mask.

“If you have any information that could assist us, particularly if you were in the car park of the garden centre or driving in the general area around that time and may have dashcam footage, please call 101 or speak with any police officer.

“Also, information can be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111. Our reference is incident 2349 of 23rd May.”