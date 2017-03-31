The driver of a car was subject to racist abuse from a motorcyclist on Strathmartine Road, Dundee, opposite Greggs bakery shop, near the roundabout, at about 5pm yesterday evening.

Police hope to find the man responsible.

He is described as being of slim build, in his mid twenties and was riding a trail bike or similar motorbike, with a white-coloured tank.

“Police Scotland does not tolerate hate crime in any form,” said a statement.

If you have any information that could assist officers with their enquiries into this incident, or if you saw an altercation between the driver of a car and a motorcyclist at this time, please contact

Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference number 7863/17.

For more information on reporting Hate Crime click here.