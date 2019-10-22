Tayside police hunt balaclava-clad men who smashed up vans with baseball bats in front of city schoolchildren

Police are investigating after two people clad in balaclavas reportedly smashed up two vans with baseball bats in full view of schoolchildren.

The incident happened at Letham housing estate in Perth on Monday afternoon just as pupils were leaving Goodlyburn Primary.

Witnesses said two men wearing balaclavas are alleged to have bailed out of a white van in Kingswell Terrace and attacked two vans, one belonging to M C Roofing.

Worried parents alerted the police.

The attack caused so much damage that both vehicles are no longer usable.

A nearby resident said: “It was a pretty frightening attack.

“It occurred around 3pm and there were schoolkids around.

“Goodlyburn primary school is just a few hundred yards away and Letham and Our Lady’s primary schools are also in the vicinity.

“Two guys wearing balaclavas got out of a white vehicle and set about hammering into the two vans.

“They caused a fair bit of damage before getting back into their vehicle and driving away.

“It’s very unusual, to say the least, to see something like this happening.

“It’s normally pretty quiet about here and the fact this happened when schoolkids were about is even more concerning

“For this to happen in broad daylight is pretty brazen.

“The area is not easy to negotiate as there are vehicles parked on both sides of the narrow street so there is no guarantee of a quick getaway.”

A police spokesman said: “Inquiries are under way following an incident of vandalism to two motor vehicles which happened in Kingswell Terrace in Perth at around 2.55pm on Monday 21 October 2019.”