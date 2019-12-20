Police hoping to trace man found injured on Perthshire road

Police are hoping to trace a man who was found injured on a country road in Perthshire on Wednesday.

At around 1.45pm on December 18, a member of the public contacted officers to tell them that, alongside passing motorists, she came to the aim of a man who “appeared to be injured” on the Huntingtower to Tibbermore Road, near to Gloagburn Farm.

The man is described as being white, of skinny build and in his late teens to early 20s. He spoke with a local accent and was wearing a long-sleeved light coloured t-shirt and dark coloured bottoms.

Detective Constable Jamie Heald, Perth CID, said: “The injured man was not in the area on police arrival so we have still to trace him. Inquires are ongoing but so far we have not been able to find out who he is.

“The cars that stopped to assist were a blue four-by-four and a vehicle towing a horse box.

“We are keen to speak to the occupants of the cars, especially if one of them took him to hospital or home for example.

“We need to find out what happened to him and if he is OK.

“If you are one of those who helped the man, or if you have any information that will assist our inquiry, then please contact Perth CID via 101 quoting reference number 2082 of the 18 December, 2019.”