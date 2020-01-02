Police hit 136mph in high-speed emergency response on A90 Dundee road

Police rushing to attend emergencies have topped speeds of almost twice the 70mph speed limit along parts of the A90 this year, new figures show.

Officers have been tracked as speeding along the carriageway exactly 150 times between January 1 and October 31 this year, the most recent data available.

Ambulance vehicles were also permitted to speed 50 times throughout the year along the route, while fire and rescue trucks were granted exemptions 11 times.

The Tele asked for details of emergency exemptions granted on the full length of the A90, from the start of the road at the Friarton Bridge in Perth to the end of the average speed camera network in Stonehaven, along with the Kingsway in Dundee that links the cross-country route.

In all, 206 exemptions were granted for emergency vehicles of all types in the first 10 months of 2019, with the highest speed recorded being 136mph on the A90 between Dundee and Stonehaven.

The speed is greater than the highest speed for which a member of the public was prosecuted in 2019 – 124mph, as revealed by the Tele last month.

Cops also hit 65mph on the Kingsway – which has speed limits of 50mph and 40mph along its length – and 109mph on the road between Dundee and Perth while responding to an emergency.

The vast majority of exemptions were granted along the A90 north of Dundee, which is monitored 24 hours a day by an average speed camera that issues tickets automatically, which are later written off by the chief constable.

Exemptions are granted to emergency service vehicles when they can prove they were exceeding the speed limit in the course of responding to an incident.

The Road Traffic Regulation Act provides a statutory exemption for emergency vehicles speeding – but only when they can demonstrate the need to break the limit and that they have been trained to do so.

Police who drive “high performance” vehicles – judged to be those with an excess of 200 horsepower – are required to undertake advanced driving courses before allowed behind the wheel. This includes all officers who join a Road Policing Unit (RPU).

Chief Superintendent Louise Blakelock, Head of Road Policing, said: “Police officers are required to respond to a wide variety of incidents, sometimes in circumstances where responding within the posted speed limits would have a detrimental effect on any successful outcome and also increase risk to individuals involved and other members of the public.

“Any decision to travel at such speeds is carefully monitored by our Control Room Supervisors and all police drivers travelling under blue light conditions have passed an appropriate driving course for their role and undergone specific emergency response training.

“Road Policing officers, who drive high performance vehicles capable of the highest speeds, have all undergone further intensive and advanced driver training for both incident response and vehicle pursuit techniques.

“When travelling at speeds in excess of posted speed limits, a police driver must be satisfied that doing so is proportionate and justifiable, and all incidents are appropriately monitored and reviewed. Our priority when responding to any emergency is public safety.”

The highest speed recorded for an emergency vehicle in the last three years is 145mph – logged when an officer at the wheel of a high-powered BMW was pursuing two teenagers later charged with driving and drugs offences.