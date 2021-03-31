Police needed Hep C tests after being bitten by Lidl bomb threat racist

A drunken thug threatened to bomb an Angus supermarket after he was caught trying to steal wine and body sprays from the shop.

Norman Gunn also racially abused a worker in the Montrose store before biting a police officer. Members of the public had to help restrain him.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how two officers had to undergo blood tests after being attacked by Gunn, who was previously positive with Hepatitis C.

The wild struggle happened on the same day he had been released from prison.

He has been jailed again after he pled guilty to the offences.

The court heard how staff became aware of the sozzled 35-year-old placing items into his hoodie.

After being asked to leave by a female staff member, Gunn shouted at her: “F*** off back to Poland.

“You are stealing our jobs. There’s none for us. Go back to your own country.”

‘I might as well fight’

Gunn then left with the stolen goods before shouting he would “petrol bomb” the store.

Fiscal depute Kirsten Letford said: “The accused said he ‘might as well fight if he’s being arrested’.

“He lashed out with his legs and kicked an officer in the stomach. He then bit an officer on the finger, breaking the skin.

“Several members of the public tried to offer assistance. The accused was restrained and brought into a police vehicle.”

Gunn was taken to police headquarters in Dundee, where he tried to headbutt and kick another officer.

The officer who was bitten and a colleague who came into contact with Gunn’s saliva had to undergo blood tests due to his previous Hepatitis C diagnosis. Both tested negative.

Gunn, a prisoner in HMP Perth, pled guilty to stealing two bottles of wine and two cans of body spray from Lidl, Brechin Road, Montrose, on July 11 2019 before shouting, swearing, threatening violence, making offensive remarks to Patrycja Lewicka and threatening to bomb her workplace.

He also struggled violently with police officers, kicked PC Nick McKendrick on the body and bit PC Ross McIntyre on the body.

‘Frightening and alarming’

Billy Rennie, defending, said Gunn had no recollection of the incident.

“He’s had a long-standing difficulty with drink and drugs,” he told Sheriff Richard McFarlane.

“He’s under no illusions that the matter should be brought to an end today.”

Sheriff McFarlane sentenced Gunn to 16 months in prison, which will be served after he completes 132 days of an unexpired sentence.

He said: “These offences occurred on the day you were released from your last sentence. This was a very frightening and alarming outburst.”