Police helicopter called to assist missing person search in Fife

A major search operation involving a number of police officers and the use of police helicopter has taken place in Fife after a young girl was reported missing.

Police were alerted shortly at a round 9.30pm on Sunday evening of an 11-year-old girl with additional support needs was reported missing from her home.

Officers were deployed to search an area close to Dunshalt and Auchtermuchty south of the A91 with assistance supplied by a police helicopter.

Following a search lasting around two and a half hours the youngster was found safe and well by officers and returned home to her family.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Officers received a report of a missing person at around 9.30pm on Sunday, May 3, and was later traced safe and well at 12.10am this morning.”