Police growing ‘increasing concerned’ for Fife pensioner missing since Saturday

Fife Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a man who has been reported missing from the Buckhaven area of Fife.

Donald Hamilton, who is 67, was last seen at 6:30pm on Saturday July 28, in the Mallard Road area of Buckhaven.

A spokesman said officers were “growing increasingly concerned” for Donald’s welfare.

He is described as white, 5 foot 6 inches tall, with grey hair. He was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

Those with information can contact Levenmouth Police Station via 101, quoting incident number 1753 of July 29.