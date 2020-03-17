Dundee police found man hiding under bed after he smashed up kitchen with scooter

Sentence has been deferred on a man who threw a child’s scooter at a kitchen worktop.

John Scott, of Mossgiel Place, was found underneath a bed when police came to arrest him.

The 22-year-old flew into a rage during an argument with his ex-partner at an address on Finavon Street on February 17.

It was revealed the pair had been discussing ending their relationship and Scott had asked the woman to hand over her phone.

After this was refused, a struggle ensued and the woman called 999.

Scott began shouting and swearing before picking up a child’s scooter and throwing it against a kitchen unit causing plates and glasses to fall on the floor and smash.

Police arrived and found Scott hiding under a bed.

After pleading guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, sentence was deferred until April.