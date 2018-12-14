Police forced to drive on wrong side of road as rammy breaks out on Dundee street

Motorists have described their “shock” after seeing two pedestrians fighting on a Dundee road this afternoon.

A man wearing an orange high-visibility jacket was seen “repeatedly punching” another man while leaning on a car in Dens Road, near the circle at Dura Street.

Motorists were forced to stop their cars before police were reportedly seen driving on the wrong side of the road to intervene.

A spokesman for Police Scotland confirmed they had come across the “altercation” involving two males.

One eyewitness said the man in the orange jacket ran off in the direction of Cotton Road leaving his victim slumped on the ground.

The motorist, who declined to be named, said: “I was driving towards the roundabout at Dens Road and Dura Street.

“It was right on the bit just past Dura Street on Dens Road. Two guys were leaning on a car which was forced to stop.

“The guy in an orange high-vis coat was repeatedly punching the other guy. I saw the police with the flashing blues on driving on the wrong side of the road.

“The guy in orange jacket ran off towards Cotton Road while the other guy was slumped on the ground.”

A spokesman for the force said neither male wished to make a complaint following the incident.