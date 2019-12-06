Police forced to carry out patrols around local schools during pick up and drop off time

Police and parking patrol officers are carrying out patrols around local schools during pick up and drop off times.

Posting on the In Your Neighbourhood Coldside Facebook page, the photos show cars parked across the zig zag lines in front of two local schools.

The patrols were outside Our Lady’s RC Primary and Rosebank Primary.

The post states: “Zig zags are there for the safety of children. Police Scotland and Dundee City Council parking officers are now having to patrol around local schools because some parents are choosing not to consider children’s safety at school pick up and drop off times.

“We also witnessed parents trying to flag down taxis on the zig zags which they are not allowed to stop on.

“Please consider how you would feel if your stopped car caused the injury of a child.

“You are not allowed to stop on zig zags during the day. Find somewhere safe to park and walk an extra few yards or agree to meet your child a little further away if they are big enough to walk.”

It is believed the officers handed out four fines during the patrols.

A Dundee City Council spokesman said: “We have been campaigning for drivers to act sensibly around schools. There are a number of traffic management measures in place at our schools to deter people from parking illegally. The safety of pupils is paramount.”