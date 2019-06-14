‘Police fleeing all over the place’ in Dundee as officers search for individual who made off from scene of car crash

Police are at an ongoing incident in the Stobswell area of Dundee, it is understood.

Eyewitness reports have said that there is currently a large police presence on Forfar Road near Morgan Academy.

One witness said: “They’ve shut part of Forfar Road and there are police fleeing all over the place.

“There is a car smashed into the outside fence at Morgan Academy, it looks like it has crashed or been rammed.

“All the pupils are standing around. It looks pretty dramatic.”

A pensioner, who declined to be named, said there was as many as six police vehicles combing the local area.

He said: “There are police standing around the car which has come to a stop near the foot of the Forfar Road beside the Morgan Academy. As I’ve walked back up Forfar Road I’ve noticed police are in Baxter Park as well.

“There is no sign of a driver of the vehicle that is abandoned on the road and the police are swarming around the surrounding street including the park.”

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Officers are dealing with a road traffic collision in the Stobswell area and are currently attempting to trace persons who have made off from the scene.

“There is no risk to the public, and there may be a police presence in the area for a time.”