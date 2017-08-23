Police and firefighters called to Skoda dumped on Dundee street and filled with rubbish

A vandalised car filled with household waste — including children’s toys — has been abandoned on a Dundee street.

The red Skoda Fabia had a number of items stripped from it, including headlights, its bumper and bonnet.

Workers discovered the damaged vehicle on North Isla Street as they went to work on Monday morning.

Two police officers inspected the car and the fire service was also called by the force.

One worker in a neighbouring business said the vehicle had not been there during the day on Saturday before he left work.

He added: “We came in and it was sitting there — it is some mess and it looks like a total write-off.

“The fire brigade was here looking at the vehicle.

“I was working during the day on Saturday and it wasn’t there at that point.”

The vehicle, which had also been stripped of its number plates, had been spray painted with derogatory language while its windscreen and rear window were smashed.

The car, parked in a busy residential area, had a number of household items, including children’s toys, inside.

Andrew Allan, 18, a lighting technician at AML, said it wasn’t a great first look for the area.

He added: “I only noticed it myself yesterday [Monday] afternoon — it certainly doesn’t look like it is going to be roadworthy any time soon.

“It isn’t a great first impression for our customers who are parking on the street either.

“You wonder what they must have thought when they’ve seen it.

“As far as I have heard, no one has any idea where it has come from — but it looks like it has been badly vandalised.

“There is Dens Primary School very close by, so it is not great for the kids seeing that.

“I’ve worked here for more than eight months now and I have never seen a vehicle like that in the street.”

Another passerby said the abandoned motor on the street was all very “bizarre”.

The resident explained: “I am sure it was a nice car at one point but someone has gone to the effort of stuffing all that household waste in it before leaving it.

“Some of the windows have been smashed in as well and you can see the motor has been well stripped at the front.

“It does not appear any other vehicles have been targeted during the incident. It’s a bit bizarre to see it lying there in such a state.”

A spokeswoman for Scottish Fire and Rescue confirmed one vehicle had attended at the request of the police but there was no sign that the car had been on fire.

Police Scotland has been approached for comment but had not responded at the time of going to press.