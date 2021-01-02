Police, firefighters and paramedics called after person trapped in Angus crash

One person was left trapped after a crash on a rural Angus road on Saturday morning.

A vehicle landed on its roof after coming off the route between the Kellas Road and Burnside of Duntrune at about 7.40am.

One person is said to have become trapped in the vehicle following the crash, with the vehicle left blocking the road.

Police, firefighters and paramedics were called to the scene of the crash.

The occupant of the vehicle was released prior to the arrival of fire crews and brought into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service.

It is not yet known if the person was injured.

A fire and rescue spokesman said: “We got the call at 7.45am from the ambulance service. It was a vehicle on its roof and a person within, just past Duntrune House.

“Two appliances from the Kingsway Station in Dundee were on scene at 7.53am.

“The occupant was released prior to our arrival.”

Firefighters made the scene safe.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 7.40am on Saturday, January 2, officers were called to the report of a one-vehicle road traffic crash on Kellas Road, towards Burnside of Duntrune.

“Emergency services attended and recovery of the vehicle, which is causing an obstruction to the road, has been arranged.”