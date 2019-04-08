Police, firefighters and ambulance called as plane crash lands near Coupar Angus

A pilot and his student had a lucky escape after their plane was forced to make an emergency landing near an east Perthshire farm.

The light aircraft came down near Kettins, about two miles from Coupar Angus, just before 3pm.

Emergency services, including about a dozen firefighters, were scrambled to the scene at Newton of Ballunie.

Both men were said to have walked away uninjured from the damaged Cessna 152 craft.

The Department for Transport’s Air Accident Investigation Branch (AAIB) confirmed a probe is now under way.