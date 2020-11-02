Police fired at with ‘rockets’ during large-scale disturbance in Kirkton during Halloween chaos

Young children were left in tears as they watched a huge gang of petrolheads launch fireworks at police officers during a night of Halloween chaos.

The 100-strong crowd gathered just after 7pm on Saturday night in Beauly Square in Kirkton causing misery and distress to residents in nearby streets for over two hours.

Video footage posted online of the large-scale disturbance shows young people drinking, shouting, setting fireworks alight and revving their cars.

The gathering grew more raucous, as residents reported people being dropped off at the scene by taxis.

A witness said: “The police turned up. One van and one car looked at it and drove away. In fairness to them right enough, I think it would have exacerbated the situation.”

In the ensuing stand off, another witness saw a teenager light a rocket as he approached a police vehicle.

According to Police Scotland, officers were met with a crowd of around 100 people who began setting off fireworks at officers and trying to intimidate them.

Additional police resources were required, and public order trained officers attended to break up the crowd, who were mostly aged in their late teens to early twenties.

One resident said the disturbance had ruined her children’s Halloween celebrations – which were already limited due to Covid-19 restrictions

She said: “It was hellish. We were having a lovely Halloween at home until 20 to 30 cars, four off-road bikes and several vans appeared doing burn outs, lighting fireworks off, inside and around cars.

“One young boy even lit a rocket in his hand and walked towards a police vehicle.

“My children were left screaming, crying and scared. There appears to be zero law and order at the moment.

“Bikers were tearing up the pavements, cars were drifting across the roads – I thought one was about to hit my car. There was even a pick-up truck doing burn outs. Can you believe that?

“After I phoned 999 I later got a call from police headquarters asking if the situation was quietening down. They said the crowds had given them the run around across Dundee.

“What can families do, when even police cannot contain situations?”

Other residents hit out at the thugs for breaking social distancing guidelines at a time when Dundee is a coronavirus hotspot. The gathering occurred a little over a day before the city was placed in the second highest level of restrictions in Scotland’s new tier system.

One woman said: “They wonder why the infection rate is soaring in Dundee?”

Another resident added: “Obviously no thought for residents. They could have done a slow cruise through Dundee in their own cars. That’s what they tend to do here.”

Residents have also hit out at the damage left behind.

One woman said: “The road at the end of my street is in some mess with burned rubber.”

Tayside Police yesterday confirmed enquiries were ongoing and appealed to the public for information.

Chief Inspector David Mcintosh, Local Area Commander for Dundee said: “Luckily no one was injured during this disorder, however this kind of behaviour is completely unacceptable.

“Our main priority at the time was ensuring the safety of the public and our officers, however enquiries are ongoing to identify those involved in this disturbance and take the appropriate action.

“Officers are carrying out additional patrols in the area to provide public reassurance.

“If you have any information that will assist our ongoing enquiry, please contact us on 101 quoting reference number 3383 of October 31.”