Emergency crews had to force their way into a Dundee flat after concerns were raised for a male inside the property.

Residents today spoke of their shock after seeing police officers and firefighters descending on Aboyne Avenue, in the Douglas area of the city, just before 1pm on Wednesday.

Folk told of hearing “loud shouting” and “loads of banging” in the street.

Police initially turned up and later called the fire service to assist with gaining access to the flat.

A man was later seen being led away by police, though he was not arrested.

Kerry Moir, 25, said that she had been alerted to the incident after hearing loud shouting in the street.

She told the Tele: “I looked out and saw the police outside and then they went up the close. They were trying to kick the door in.

“All you could hear was really loud banging, which was the police trying to kick the door in.

“They were up there for ages and they did not seem to be able to get the door open.

“Then they got the fire brigade to come out and after that they had to get a locksmith.

“They were there for quite some time and then the fire brigade and locksmith went away.

“A while after that the police came down with a guy and took him away.”

Another resident, who did not want to be named, added: “I looked out my window and saw the police up near a block on the street.

“They are always up there — that’s usually where all the trouble is.”

Another resident watched police and the fire brigade descend on the block of flats from her window.

The resident said: “I was watching them out my window.

“The police came first and then the fire brigade came later.

“There was loads of banging and shouting.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said that officers were called to the block of flats after having concerns for a male.

The spokeswoman added: “The person was found to be safe and well.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call at 12.52pm to Aboyne Avenue in Dundee.

“We were called to assist police in forcing entry to the property.”