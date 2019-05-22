Police, fire and ambulance crews rush to man in Tay in Dundee this morning

Firefighters using a ladder rescued a man from the River Tay in the early hours of this morning.

Emergency services were called to Riverside Drive just after midnight after reports of a male in the water.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were all in attendance at the incident, just behind the University of Dundee’s playing fields.

Broughty Ferry inshore lifeboat was also launched but was stood down after the man was rescued.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call from Police Scotland at 12.17am.

“We sent two appliances from Blackness Road station and firefighters used a 9ft ladder to rescue the man from the water.”

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Several police units attended along with fire and ambulance crews.

“The man had to be dragged out of the water before being taken to hospital for treatment.”