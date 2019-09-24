Police find car used in armed robbery on Dundee city centre jewellers

Police have traced a vehicle used in an armed, daylight robbery on a Dundee jewellery store.

Around 10.50am on Monday morning, four people entered Walker jewellers in Union Street, threatened staff with weapons and stole a quantity of jewellery worth a five-figure sum.

A 60-year-old member of the public was injured during the raid.

The suspects made off in a white Ford Kuga, which officers have now recovered in South Victoria Dock Road.

A police spokesman said: “Inquiries into this incident are continuing and officers are still appealing for any information on the incident or the cars.

“In particular, anyone who has any information or knowledge of a black new-style Seat Leon Cupra estate bearing the registration number MD19 CVV.

“These plates are not the vehicle’s original number plates but we are looking for any information on this car.”

Detective Inspector Gavin McKinlay of Dundee CID said: “The white Ford Kuga and the black Seat Leon have been in Dundee city centre around 1.50 am on Monday and I would ask anyone who may have seen these cars in the area at that time, or in South Victoria Dock Road, to contact us.

“The recovered Ford Kuga will undergo a full forensic examination for any evidence or trace which could assist in identifying those responsible.”

Anyone with information is asked to speak to CID officers at Tayside Divisional Headquarters via 101.

Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers 0800 555 111, where information can be given anonymously.