Police find body in river, with family of missing Perth man informed of discovery

A body has been found in a river by police, during the search for a Tayside man who has been missing since February.

Police Scotland recovered a body in Allan Water in Dunblane this morning, and have notified the family of Perth man Gordon Wilson.

Officers said today the death was not being treated as suspicious.

There had been a confirmed sighting of Mr Wilson, 24, in Dublane on March 12 at around 3pm.

Before that he was last seen in the Skelton Road, Methven around 1pm on Friday February 14.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police Scotland can confirm that the body of a man was found in the Allan Water near Millrow, Dunblane around 10.45am on Thursday, 9 April, 2020.

“The family of missing man Gordon Wilson, missing since the end of March, have been made aware of the discovery.

“Formal identification is yet to take place and a post mortem will carried out in due course to establish the exact cause of death.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious.”

