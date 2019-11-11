Tuesday, November 12th 2019 Show Links
Police find body in Dundee, with family of man missing since Friday informed

by Steven Rae
November 11, 2019, 3:51 pm
Police have today found the body of a man in the Kirkton area of Dundee.

Although formal identification has still to take place, the family of missing man Walter Stewart has been informed.

Mr Stewart was last seen around 4am on Friday November 8 in Helmsdale Avenue, Dundee when he decided to go for a walk.

A post mortem examination will take place in due course to establish the exact cause of death, however at this time there do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances, a spokesman said.

A full report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

