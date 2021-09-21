Police find £280,000 cannabis farm in Carse of Gowrie

Police in Perthshire say they have uncovered a cannabis farm in the Carse of Gowrie with plants worth an estimated £280,000.

Police Scotland officers discovered the drugs during a search at an industrial unit at Valleyfield Farm Trading Estate, near Errol, on Friday.

The search was carried out by officers from the community investigation unit based in Perth, but no arrests have been made so far.

Drugs ‘of concern to local residents’

Constable Craig McLeod said: “This seizure was as a result of information provided to us by the local community, and we understand that drugs and associated criminality is of concern to local residents.

“No arrests have been made and officers are continuing with inquiries to trace those associated with the cultivation in the unit.

“As part of this we’d ask anyone with knowledge of who was accessing the area, or who may have seen any suspicious behaviour or vehicles in the Errol area, to report this to us so that we can investigate.”

Officers are asking anyone with information to call 101 – quoting incident number 0528 of September 17 – or to contact Crimestoppers.