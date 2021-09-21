Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 21st 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Perthshire

Police find £280,000 cannabis farm in Carse of Gowrie

By Alasdair Clark
September 21, 2021, 5:37 pm Updated: September 21, 2021, 5:38 pm
Cannabis plants worth £280,000 were found.
Police in Perthshire say they have uncovered a cannabis farm in the Carse of Gowrie with plants worth an estimated £280,000.

Police Scotland officers discovered the drugs during a search at an industrial unit at Valleyfield Farm Trading Estate, near Errol, on Friday.

The search was carried out by officers from the community investigation unit based in Perth, but no arrests have been made so far.

Drugs ‘of concern to local residents’

Constable Craig McLeod said: “This seizure was as a result of information provided to us by the local community, and we understand that drugs and associated criminality is of concern to local residents.

“No arrests have been made and officers are continuing with inquiries to trace those associated with the cultivation in the unit.

“As part of this we’d ask anyone with knowledge of who was accessing the area, or who may have seen any suspicious behaviour or vehicles in the Errol area, to report this to us so that we can investigate.”

Officers are asking anyone with information to call 101 – quoting incident number 0528 of September 17 – or to contact Crimestoppers.