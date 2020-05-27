Police execute warrant at property in Dundee’s Kerrsview Terrace

Police brandishing a battering ram were seen entering a property in Dundee at around 10am this morning.
Neighbours watched as around a dozen police officers rushed into the building at Kerrsview Terrace.
One neighbour said: “Just around 10am three police vans pulled up outside the flats next to my home.
“About 12 police officers ran into the front door.
“They were carrying a battering ram. You don’t normally see things like this happening here.”
A spokeswoman for the police said: “Police Scotland have executed a warrant at Kerrsview Terrace in Dundee and inquiries are ongoing.”
