Police execute warrant at property in Dundee’s Kerrsview Terrace

Police brandishing a battering ram were seen entering a property in Dundee at around 10am this morning.

Neighbours watched as around a dozen police officers rushed into the building at Kerrsview Terrace.

One neighbour said: “Just around 10am three police vans pulled up outside the flats next to my home.

“About 12 police officers ran into the front door.

“They were carrying a battering ram. You don’t normally see things like this happening here.”

A spokeswoman for the police said: “Police Scotland have executed a warrant at Kerrsview Terrace in Dundee and inquiries are ongoing.”