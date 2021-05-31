Police execute warrant at Dundee block as officers seen carrying out ‘several bags’ of evidence

A large police operation has taken place at a city property this afternoon.

Three police units had been in attendance at an address on City Road from 4.3opm on Monday.

A spokesman for the force confirmed a “drug search warrant” had taken place at a block of flats, near the junction with Cleghorn Street.

‘There was a hive of activity’

One local man said he had seen a “several bags of evidence” being taken away into awaiting police vehicles.

“The police just left at around 7.15pm but there has been a hive of activity here from around 4.30pm,” he said.

“There was three police units including traffic police at one point, at around 5.20pm. I never saw anyone getting arrested but the coppers came out with bags of evidence.

“I must have counted maybe seven or eight officers at the scene, coming in and out of the block.”

“Police also appeared to be in an unmarked car at the locus as well and they were placing some of the bags into that vehicle.

“It was quite a surprise to the see this all going on here today.”

A Police Scotland spokesman added : “Officers executed a drug search warrant at a property on City Road in Dundee around 4.30pm on Monday, 31 May.

“Officers are currently in attendance and inquiries are at an early stage.”