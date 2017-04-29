Police carried out a double drugs swoop on the same Dundee street.

At least four units including two riot vans descended on Menzieshill to target two flats on Dee Gardens.

It’s understood that controlled drugs and cash were seized.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland confirmed two separate addresses in the street had been targeted on Thursday afternoon.

But she said she was not in a position to confirm what had been seized.

No arrests have been made in connection with the searches.

The spokeswoman said: “Police Scotland executed two drugs search warrants at addresses in Dee Gardens on Thursday.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

Locals say police cordoned off a large part of the street while officers executed the drugs warrants and searched two flats there.

One woman, who didn’t want to be named because she lives close to the flats raided, said: “I just looked out my window and all of a sudden there were the police all over the street.

“I know the person whose house was searched so it was pretty surprising to see the police there.

“They shut off the whole road because of what they were doing. There were about three or four cars there — I saw them go in but I didn’t see much else.

“They didn’t have any bags or anything and they weren’t round knocking doors so I don’t know what happened.”

A man who also lives near the raided flats said: “I didn’t see exactly what they were doing but I know what door they were visiting.

“I was just coming in from the town and there they all were.

“No cars were allowed to come anywhere near it.

“There hasn’t been police down here like that for quite a while but I don’t know if they found what they were looking for.”

A woman who lives in nearby Leith Walk also witnessed the drama unfold in the middle of the day.

She told the Tele: “I saw the riot vans and I thought it must have been something serious.

“I was out walking and from what I could see they were in searching a house, I don’t know if it was just one.

“It’s always concerning when you see something like that just round the corner.”