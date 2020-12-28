Furry, four-legged and full of energy – while they may seem like perfect pets, Kai, Kim and Fury are not your average puppies.

© Gareth Jennings/DCT Media

The nine-week-old police dogs were recently taken for a training day at Belmont Castle in Meigle where they learned to navigate new environments and obey commands.

And while they be may be cute and adorable, the animals become a key part of the force and the daily work they carry out across the country.

Dog handler PC Ryan Galloway has been helping to train the pups up so they are ready to work in the field.

He said: “Because they’re all just over nine weeks, we’re starting to introduce them to new environments so that they don’t get as startled when they’re working and come across something which might be unfamiliar.

“We’re looking for things like new surfaces, different types of shadows and smells, things like that which they’ll come across in their work.

“When they’re at this age we’re still looking to harness that strong play instinct that they have.”

The dogs all come from private breeders, with two being born in Aberdeenshire while another was born in Wales.

Despite living in a world of high-tech gadgets and state-of-the-art technology, PC Galloway still insists that dogs are as vital as ever in police work.

He added: “They’re great general purpose dogs, these German Shepherds.

“They’re good all-rounders, great at searching and any general work that we need to do.

“They’re also really good for bite work, they can put on a massive amount of pressure through those jaws, but that’s only 10% of what they actually end up doing in the field.”

A German shepherd can clamp its jaws down with a bite force of 238 pounds per square inch, enough to break a human bone, however, it is not their fearsome mouths that make them so essential in police work.

Their noses, which are almost 100,000 times stronger than human beings, are what make these dogs indispensable to the force.

“It’s absolutely that nose,” PC Galloway said.

“It makes them incredible at tracking things across long distances and it’s one of the reasons that we work with them daily.

“They’re worth their weight in gold really.”

Before they get their chance to sniff out criminals and tracking down missing people may await the three pups, they must first complete a year and a half of expert training where they will learn everything they’ll need to know in the field.

The constable said: “We’ll train them for about 18 months or so, we want to wait for them to grow up fully and reach a reasonable level of maturity.

“Right now they’re still being taught really simple obedience training and being rewarded with food, but as they get older they’ll be given more difficult commands and rewarded with a bit of playtime with a tennis ball or something like that.

“Once they’ve done their training they’ll go on to work for another six or so years until they’re about eight, then they’ll retire.

“Most of the time they actually end up going to live with their handler, so they definitely get a good, long life.”