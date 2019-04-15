Police dog Stan makes new friends at Dundee nursery

Youngsters at Balgillo Nursery in Ardler had a fun morning meeting a police dog in training.

Six-month-old springador Stan went along with his handler PC Ryan Galloway and fellow PCs Pete Gargan and Richard Price.

Stan has recently started his training and will hopefully be qualified and out helping to catch criminals in about six months.

The youngsters were also shown some police equipment and even had the chance to sit in a police car.

Posting on social media, Police Scotland said: “Although this was obviously great fun for the children, it was a very useful training exercise for Stan as he entered a strange environment with lots of noise, people and unfamiliar smells to deal with.

“He coped brilliantly, and made a lot of new friends.

“Thanks to Kim, Sandy and everyone at Balgillo Nursery for having us along.”