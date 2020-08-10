Police dog helps catch man who allegedly broke into a Dundee pharmacy

A man was arrested on Sunday after allegedly breaking into a pharmacy on Albert Street.

The 52-year-old was arrested shortly before midnight after police were alerted by the shop’s alarm.

Officers found a point of forced entry and cordoned off the building until a police dog and his handler attended and found the intruder hiding inside.

The man has been charged with housebreaking with intent to steal, and is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court today.