Police dog finds two men hiding in bushes after alleged theft attempt

Two men who are believed to have been intending to commit theft have been arrested after being sniffed out by a police dog.

The men, aged 18 and 20, were arrested on Silver Birch Drive in Ballumbie in the early hours of Friday morning.

They are set to appear before Forfar Sheriff Court on Friday.

A spokesman for Tayside Police division said: “Two men aged 18 and 21 were arrested in the early hours of this morning (Friday May 14) having been found in the Silver Birch Drive area of Ballumbie in circumstances where they intended to commit theft.

“A local resident called police having seen two men in a garden and looking in cars, and a number of officers attended in the area.

“A dog unit also attended, and PD Dale successfully tracked from where the men had been seen and traced the pair hiding in bushes nearby. Items that could be used to commit theft were also recovered.

“Both men were arrested and are due to appear at Forfar Sheriff Court sometime today.”