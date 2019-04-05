Police dog Amber traces alleged drink-driver half-a-mile from car in Brechin

A police dog tracked down an alleged drink-driver half-a-mile from where their car was apparently parked.

Police received a call about a car crashing and landing on its roof in Union Street, Brechin.

The alleged driver wasn’t with the car when officers attended, so dog handler PC McMaster and his dog Amber attended.

A police statement said: “Amber then picked up a track and traced the driver about half a mile away from the crash, and he was subsequently arrested and charged with drink driving.”

The incident happened at around 2am on Thursday March 30.